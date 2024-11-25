From being branded a witch to a gender champ, Bishwasi Topno’s inspiring journey

From being ostracized as a daayan (witch) by her community to becoming a trailblazer for women’s empowerment, Bishwasi Topno’s journey is a testament to resilience and courage. Currently appointed as the Gender Champion in Khunti, Jharkhand, Topno is part of the Ministry of Rural Development’s Gender Community Resource Programme, dedicated to uplifting rural communities and advocating for women’s rights.

Recalling her struggles, she shared, “When we discuss atrocities against women, the practice of branding women as witches is often overlooked. This tradition breaks women’s morale, leaving them powerless to fight back. I experienced this firsthand.”

She narrated her harrowing ordeal: “Shortly after my marriage, a neighbour’s child passed away due to illness. I was unjustly blamed for the child’s death and labeled a daayan. Villagers spat at me wherever I went, and this stigma persisted for months. It left me deeply hurt and shattered.”

However, a determined Topno resolved to fight back. “I realized that I wasn’t at fault—it was the mindset of the society around me that needed change. I gathered a group of women who had faced similar discrimination, and together, we formed a gram sangathan (village organization) of 19 women, where I was made secretary.”

Topno credits the Jharkhand State Livelihoods Promotion Society (JSLPS) for her transformation. After being appointed Gender Champion, she received training in various fields, including street plays (nukkad nataks), art therapy, counseling, and legal education on crimes against women.

“I now work to educate women about the various forms of discrimination and violence they endure throughout their lives. I’ve supported victims of domestic violence, sexual abuse, and human trafficking. Today, people view me differently,” said Topno, who also serves as a panchayat samiti member in her village. “I hope every woman finds the courage to speak out against discrimination and violence, helping to create a safer world for all.”

Topno shared her story during the launch of the Nayi Chetna 3.0 campaign, an initiative by the Ministry of Rural Development to amplify efforts to end gender-based violence. The event coincided with the Ministry of Women and Child Development’s #AbKoiBahanaNahi campaign, supported by UN Women.

This collaborative effort highlights the urgency of combating violence against women, aligning with the global 16 Days of Activism campaign observed annually from November 25 (International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women) to December 10 (Human Rights Day). This year, India’s campaigns underscore a zero-tolerance policy toward gender-based violence, echoing the UN’s call to action through the #NoExcuse initiative.