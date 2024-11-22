Friday prayers pass off peacefully at Jama Masjid in Sambhal

Amid tension brewing over Hindus staking a claim to the Jama Masjid in Sambhal, the Friday prayers passed off peacefully under tight security cover.

This was the first Friday following the survey of Jama Masjid in Sambhal. Namaz was offered under the protection of more than 1,600 security personnel.

SP MP from Sambhal, Ziaur Rahman Barq, also offered namaz at Jama Masjid.

According to officials, usually 400-500 people offer namaz at the Jama Masjid on Fridays. However, after the survey conducted on November 19, more than 3,000 people came to offer namaz this Friday. Due to the huge crowd, the gate of the mosque had to be closed, and people were asked to go to another mosque to offer namaz.

After Kashi and Mathura, the Jama Masjid of Sambhal is in the news. The Hindu side claims that the mosque was built on the site of Shri Harihar Temple, which was demolished by Babar in 1529. It is also claimed that there is a Shivalinga inside the mosque.

The Hindu side filed a petition in the Sambhal District Court on November 19. In the 95-page petition, it based its claims on two books and a report. These include Baburnama, the Ain-e-Akbari, and a 150-year-old report of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

The civil court of Sambhal had ordered a commissioner survey on the same day. A few hours after this order, the commissioner team conducted the survey. The survey report is to be submitted within a week. The Jama Masjid side has filed an appeal against this order of the civil court.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for November 29.

Meanwhile, BSP supremo Mayawati on Friday said that the Jama Masjid controversy in Sambhal district is an attempt to disturb the atmosphere in the country and the state. She has appealed to both the state government and the Supreme Court to take cognisance of the matter.