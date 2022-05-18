Fresh spell of heat wave conditions likely over NW, central India

After more than two weeks of heat wave conditions, only five stations across India registered maximum temperatures above 45 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

However, after a temporary respite, the northwest Indian plains and central India are likely to witness a fresh spell of heat wave conditions from Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

“There would be a rise in maximum temperatures by 2-3 degrees Celsius over northwest India and Madhya Pradesh during the next three days and fall by 2-4 degrees Celsius thereafter,” the IMD bulletin said.

At 45.4 degrees Celsius, Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest maximum temperature across India, while Prayagraj in the same state recorded 45.2 degrees, Churu recorded 45 degrees, and Pilani 45.2 degrees (both Rajasthan), and Nowgong in Madhya Pradesh recorded 45 degrees Celsius.

Heat wave conditions in isolated pockets are very likely over Rajasthan, south Punjab, south Haryana and Madhya Pradesh on Thursday and Friday, over Vidarbha till May 21, and over Odisha on May 22.

However, there would be pockets of relief, especially for NW India. Under the influence of Western Disturbance, scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds and hailstorm is very likely over Jammu & Kashmir during May 19-22 and over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on May 21 and 22.

Isolated light rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds is very likely over Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh during May 20-22 while dust storm/thunderstorm is very likely at isolated places over west Uttar Pradesh on May 20 and over Rajasthan on May 21 and 22.