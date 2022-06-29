Fresh Covid cases cross 900-mark in K’taka; New guidelines implemented

The number of Covid cases exceeded 900 on Wednesday, with 938 new infections reported in the previous day, prompting the Karnataka government to introduce a new set of regulations.

Data from the state health department show that there were 4,918 active cases overall, with a positive rate for the day rising to 5.44 percent. There were 17,784 tests performed. There are now 66 Omicron instances in the state. There were 4,027 members of the Delta lineage and its sub-lineages.

887 new Covid cases were recorded in Bengaluru, with Dakshina Kannada (21), Udupi (17), Mysuru (14) and Dharwad following (10).

In light of the current situation, if more than 15 illnesses are detected, all inhabitants of an apartment are required to take the Covid test.

Additionally, the new guidelines state that if cases of Covid infections are discovered, there is no need to shut the school or residence. The clubhouse, pool, sports lounge, and office for the units have all been recommended to close.

The state administration is considering imposing punishment for not wearing masks in public locations in response to the spike in instances.

The Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) on Covid-19 has made this recommendation to contain the possible pandemic situation in the state. The health department is seriously considering the advice and is expected to take calls over the issue in a week.

The TAC has made this recommendation in the wake of a spike in the number of Covid cases and finding the sub-lineages of Omicron. During the second wave, the government imposed a Rs 250 fine on the people for not wearing masks.

(with inputs from IANS)