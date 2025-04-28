Fresh bomb threats target Kerala CM’s office, Kochi airport

Hoax bomb threats seem to have become a continuous story in Kerala.

Fresh bomb threats were reported on Monday at five major locations across the state ,including the chief minister’s office at the Secretariat, chief minister’s official residence, Cliff House, Raj Bhavan, the transport commissioner’s office in Thiruvananthapuram, and the Nedumbassery airport in Kochi.

The threats were received via email.

Kerala Police’s anti-sabotage squads, CISF personnel and bomb squad teams conducted inspections at all locations. The fresh threats come just a day after a similar message was received at Thiruvananthapuram airport.

The police are in the dark as they are unable to trace the source of the fake bomb threat messages in the state. In the past few days, messages have been received claiming that bombs have been planted in government offices, five-star hotels, courts, banks and railway stations. Despite hours of searching, the police and the bomb squad could not find anything.

In the wake of the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the state capital, the frequent bomb threats being raised have been troubling the Kerala police. Central and state intelligence agencies are reportedly dissatisfied with the failure to trace the origin of the threatening emails.