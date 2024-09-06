Fresh bomb attack hits Manipur’s Bishnupur District as militants launch rocket strikes

Suspected militants launched a rocket attack in Manipur’s Bishnupur district early Friday, damaging a community hall and an adjacent structure in the Tronglaobi area, police reported.

Rockets were fired from elevated positions in the neighboring Churachandpur district, with a range exceeding 3 kilometers.

Despite the destruction caused by the attack, no injuries were reported. Security forces responded after militants fired several rounds towards Bishnupur district, escalating tensions in the area.

The previous night, Kumbi village, situated a few kilometers from Tronglaobi, saw heightened anxiety as multiple drones were spotted flying just 100 meters above the ground, according to eyewitness accounts.

The incident is the latest in a string of violent clashes, raising concerns over growing unrest in the region.