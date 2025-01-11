Fourth Body Recovered in Assam’s Umrangso Coal Mine Tragedy, Five Miners Still Missing

As rescue operations intensify at the waterlogged coal mine in Umrangso, Assam, personnel recovered a fourth body on January 11, leaving five miners still unaccounted for.

The latest recovery adds to the growing death toll, with three bodies retrieved earlier. The search teams, comprised of Army divers from the 21 Para Special Forces and other emergency responders, are working tirelessly to locate the remaining trapped miners.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed the identity of the second body recovered earlier today as Ligen Magar, 27, a resident of 1 No. Umrangshu in Dima Hasao district. Meanwhile, the identity of the last two bodies retrieved is pending verification.

The first victim, Ganga Bahadur Srestho, hailing from Udayapur district, Nepal, was found on January 8.

Rescue efforts have been hampered by waterlogging, but with water levels receding, authorities are ramping up operations to uncover signs of life or recover the remaining miners.

This tragedy has drawn calls for accountability, with MP Gaurav Gogoi demanding a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the incident.

Rescue efforts are ongoing as families and communities anxiously await updates.