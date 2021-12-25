Four terrorists killed in south Kashmir

Four terrorists were on Saturday killed in two separate encounters with security forces in south Kashmir.

The two encounters broke out in the Hardumir area of Tral and Chowgam in Shopian. Two terrorists were killed in each of these encounters. The encounter in Tral lasted a few minutes.

Joint teams of the Army, CRPF and Police were engaged in the operations against terrorists.

Police said that arms, ammunition and incriminating material has been recovered from the killed terrorists.

A search operation has been launched around the encounter spots. Efforts were being made to identify the bodies of terrorists.