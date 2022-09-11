As the rescue operations continued on Sunday, four trekkers from West Bengal who went missing since September 7 in Kullu district have been traced.

According to State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) Director Sudesh Kumar Mokta said that four trekkers Abhijeet Banik (45), Chinmoy Mondal (42), Divash Das (39) and Vinoy Das (32) have been traced by the Indian Air Force heli-operation.

They had gone missing while trekking to Mount Ali Ratni Tibba (5470 M) in Kullu district. The two Indian Air Force helicopters with six officials had joined the ongoing search and rescue operations in the morning on Sunday.

The Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports (ABIMAS), Manali, had sent a rescue team on Saturday morning to search the missing trekkers.

Mokta said that the District Administration had deployed two search and rescue teams consisting of 20 personnel from police, ABHIMAS and Shiva Rescue agency along with ISAT phones.

All the trekkers are safe and will reach their base camp by the night and will stay there and will return with the SAR team on Monday morning, he added.

Meanwhile, the state government has imposed restrictions on trekking activities in high-altitude treks.

In a notification issued to all Deputy Commissioners on Friday, they have been directed to review and put restrictions on trekking activities in treks in altitudes above 15000 feet along high peaks and passes that have a history of trekking-related accidents with effect from September 15. They have also been directed to disseminate advisory among the general public and trekking agencies and organizations.