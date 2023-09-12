Four killed as boulder hits truck on highway in J&K

Four persons, including the driver of a moving truck, were killed early on Tuesday morning when the vehicle rolled down after being hit by a landslide near Sher Bibi in Ramban district on the Jammu-Srinagar highway.

The truck bearing JK03J 0312 number was hit by a boulder at Wagan Banihal. Bodies of the deceased were recovered and shifted to a hospital, said the deputy commissioner Ramban.

The victims have been identified, Mohammad Afzal Garoo (42) driver of the vehicle and his brother Mohammad Altaf Garoo (36), Irfan Ahmed (33) and Showkat Ahmed (29). All the four victims belonged to Anantnag in South Kashmir where their bodies have been sent.

The highway remained shut for about three hours due to the landslide and was reopened after clearance of the boulders.