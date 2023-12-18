Four held in Delhi for leaking ICMR data

Four people have been arrested by the Delhi Police in connection with the data leak from the Indian Council of Medical Research’s COVID-19 testing database, sources said on Monday.

An American cyber security and intelligence agency was the first to notice that a ‘threat actor’ had posted a thread on breach forums on October 9 where they were brokering access to “Indian Citizen Aadhaar & Passport” details retracted from the COVID-19 test records of citizens.

The user had shared spreadsheets with fragments of Aadhaar details as proof.

“The accused were held after the police launched a manhunt across different states,” a source said.

It is being said that the four had conspired to hack the ICMR data in view of attaining quick money. They had reportedly come into contact through a gaming platform.

The data was put up for sale on the dark web, and Delhi Police’s Special Cell took suo motu cognizance of the matter earlier this year.

The Union government had assured a full-scale investigation into the breach.