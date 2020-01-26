As the nation is busy celebrating the 71st Republic Day, four powerful grenade explosions rocked Assam on Sunday morning, three in Dibrugarh and one in Charaideo districts, police said.

In Dibrugarh district, an explosion took place at Graham Bazar and another beside a gurudwara on A T Road, both under Dibrugarh police station.

Oil town of Duliajan was rocked by another explosion whose details are still awaited, police said.

Yet another explosion was witnessed by Teok Ghat under Sonari police station of Charaideo district, they said.

Senior officials have rushed to the explosion sites and details of casualty are awaited, police added.

(Further details awaited)