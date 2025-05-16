Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal leads Tiranga Yatra in Dibrugarh to honor armed forces

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, led a Tiranga Yatra in Dibrugarh on Friday, rallying thousands of citizens in a show of solidarity with the Indian Armed Forces following the success of Operation Sindoor.

The event, part of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) nationwide 11-day campaign, aimed to honor the military’s decisive action against cross-border terrorism and reinforce national unity.

The procession commenced from the heart of Dibrugarh, with participants waving the national flag and chanting patriotic slogans. The rally saw participation from a diverse cross-section of society, including students, ex-servicemen, local leaders, and members of various community organizations.

The atmosphere was charged with enthusiasm as the crowd marched through the city streets, expressing gratitude to the armed forces for their bravery and sacrifice.

Addressing the gathering, Sonowal praised the valor and discipline of the Indian military, stating, “Operation Sindoor stands as a testament to our nation’s resolve against terrorism. The success of our armed forces in neutralizing threats beyond our borders is a matter of pride for every Indian.”

Operation Sindoor, launched in early May, was a strategic military response to the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives. The operation targeted terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir, resulting in the elimination of over 100 militants and the destruction of key infrastructure belonging to groups like Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Taiba. The mission has been hailed across the country as a significant achievement in India’s counter-terrorism efforts.

The Tiranga Yatra in Dibrugarh is part of a broader initiative by the BJP to commemorate the operation’s success and to foster a sense of national pride and unity. Similar rallies have been organized in various parts of the country where citizens have come together to express their support for the armed forces and the government’s stance on national security.

In his speech, Sonowal also emphasized the importance of community involvement in nation-building, urging the youth to draw inspiration from the armed forces’ dedication and to contribute positively to society. He highlighted the role of cultural heritage in strengthening national identity and called upon citizens to uphold the values that unite the country.