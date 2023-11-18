Four from Assam killed in Arunachal Pradesh landslide

Four people from Gossaigaon in Assam lost their lives in a devastating landslide in Arunachal Pradesh.

The fatal incident occurred on the National Highway No. 13 when their car was struck by large rocks dislodged by the landslide, resulting in their immediate death.

These four individuals had traveled to Arunachal Pradesh to attend a religious healing ceremony in Dumporijo.

The landslide occurred on the stretch between Muri Mugli and Gami Road, claiming the lives of Christopher Hemram, Abhijit Hemram, Nirmal Hemram, and Lakshminath Kisku.

All four individuals were residents of Gossaigaon subdivision in Assam’s Kokrajhar district. Their bodies are likely to be brought to Gossaigaon by tomorrow, according to sources.