Four criminals behind murders and attempted murders in crime branch net

A Crime Branch team has successfully apprehended four criminals wanted in cases of murder and attempted murder across Delhi and Haryana, said police on Thursday.

The Crime Branch initiated the operation after receiving intelligence inputs from various sources and apprehended them after multiple raids.

The arrested accused have been identified as Parveej Alam Khan, 34, who was wanted in a murder case, Varun, wanted in another murder case, Vipin Rana, wanted in an attempt to murder case and Arman, wanted in the same case as Rana.

During interrogation, all the four confessed to their involvement in the crimes. Parveej Alam Khan admitted that he participated in a kidnapping and murder case in Sarai Kale Khan, while Varun confessed to firing at an individual in Kirti Nagar. Vipin Rana and Arman disclosed their involvement in planning and executing an attack on Sumit in Mangolpuri, driven by a personal vendetta.