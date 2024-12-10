Four Awami League leaders arrested in Kolkata by Meghalaya Police on charges of illegal entry and robbery

Meghalaya police have taken into custody four Awami League leaders on charges of illegal entry and robbery from New Town, Kolkata.

The individuals reportedly fled to India following the downfall of the Sheikh Hasina government.

Among the arrested are Nasir Uddin Khan, the removed Chairman of the Sylhet District Council and General Secretary of the Sylhet District Awami League; Alam Khan Mukti, President of Sylhet Metropolitan Jubo League; Abdul Latif Ripon, Vice President of Sylhet Metropolitan Jubo League; and Elias Ahmed Jewel, an active member of the Awami League.

According to police sources, the four were apprehended on Sunday from a flat in New Town with the assistance of Kolkata Police.

According to police, the accused were brought before the Barasat Court on Sunday on charges of illegal entry, robbery, highway banditry, damaging government property, and assault with sharp weapons. Although the transit remand was requested, they could not be presented before a judge due to court holidays. The accused have since been taken to Shillong,

Meghalaya Police reportedly have cases against six individuals in total.

Apart from the four arrested, the other two accused are Afsar Aziz, President of the Sylhet Volunteers League, and Debangshu Das Mithu, General Secretary of the Metropolitan Volunteers League, both of whom are absconding.

Meghalaya Police also detained an official of the Sunamganj Union Parishad from the Kolkata flat but later released him.

However, the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Guwahati has stated that Meghalaya Police have not yet informed them of the incident.