Former commander of the Indian Army’s Western Command Lt Gen PN Hoon passed away in Chandigarh on Monday. He was 90.

Lt Gen Hoon was one of the most senior military veterans in the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the demise of the military veteran and hailed his dedication to the nation.

“Extremely saddened by the passing away of Lt Gen PN Hoon (retd). He served India with utmost dedication and contributed significantly towards making our nation stronger and more secure. My thoughts are with his family and friends in this sad hour. Om Shanti,” he tweeted.

Lt Gen (retd) PN Hoon commanded 15 Corps during Op Meghdoot during the occupation of Siachen Glacier and was Western Army Commander during Operation Brasstacks.