Former UP Minister Rakesh Dhar Tripathi gets 3 years jail in a DA case

Former Uttar Pradesh Minister Rakesh Dhar Tripathi has been sentenced to three years imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 10 lakh in a disproportionate assets case.

This verdict was given by the MP-MLA Court of Special Judge Dr Dinesh Chandra Shukla here today. The special court delivered a 108-page verdict against the former minister.

Rakesh Dhar Tripathi, who was a minister in BJP and BSP governments, was charged with disproportionate assets.

On June 18, 2013, Vigilance Establishment Prayagraj Zone Inspector Ram Subhag Ram registered a case against him for disproportionate assets at Muthiganj Police Station.

It was alleged that the former minister had acquired huge wealth while he was a minister in the BSP government.

The court had framed charges against the former minister under the Anti-Corruption Act.