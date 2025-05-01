Former Union Minister Girija Vyas passes away after a month-long battle with burn injuries

Former Union Minister Dr Girija Vyas passed away at a private hospital in Ahmedabad on Thursday evening.

The former chairperson of the National Commission for Women, Dr Girija Vyas (78), was referred to Zydus Hospital in Ahmedabad from Udaipur on March 31 with 90 per cent burn injuries. After battling for life for a month, she succumbed to her injuries on Thursday evening.

A three-time former MP from Udaipur, Vyas sustained grave injuries on March 31 when her sari accidentally caught fire from an earthen lamp during the Navaratri festival at her residence in Udaipur.

Besides representing Udaipur for three terms in the Lok Sabha, Dr Vyas also held key positions in the Congress party, including the Congress Rajasthan state president and the All India Mahila Congress president.

The two-time former MLA also served as a minister in Rajasthan and at the Centre.

Expressing grief over her sad demise, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal said, “Sad and shocked to learn about Girija Ji’s demise. May her soul rest in eternal peace.”

Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, along with Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasara, expressed grief and sorrow over Vyas’s demise, describing it as an irreparable loss for both the party and the state’s political arena.