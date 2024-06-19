Former President Pranab Mukherjee’s son keen to rejoin Congress

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and former President Pranab Mukherjee’s son Abhijit Mukherjee on Wednesday said that if the Congress accepts him, he is ready to rejoin and contribute to the party.

Mukherjee, who quit the Congress and joined Mamata Banerjee-led TMC in 2021, also alleged that the party’s work culture did not match with that of the Congress.

“After I joined the TMC (in 2021), I got no such assignments. Their work culture did not match with the Congress. I am a Congressman. I thought enough is enough,” he said, talking to a news agency.

He further said, “After coming to Delhi, many senior leaders (Congress) from West Bengal and other states indirectly asked me why am I sitting quiet…They told me to think.”

Banerjee claimed that he has sought time from the Congress high command to discuss his rejoining the party.

“I thought and have sought time from senior high command. Maybe they will give me time in a day or two… I will talk to them and if they tell me to immediately join, then I will. From my side, I am completely free and I am ready to contribute,” he said.

In response to a question, the former MP from West Bengal’s Jangipur parliamentary seat, Mukherjee said, “If the Congress accepts me, definitely I will. It will be a homecoming.”

Referring to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, he said, “In 2019 elections, I know the reasons why I lost and the high command (Congress) knows it too. They did not give enough assignments and gradually I was being marginalised by a particular person, a particular group. It happens in politics.”