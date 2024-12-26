Former PM Manmohan Singh passes away at 92

Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, the key architect of India’s economic liberalisation, passed away in Delhi on Thursday. He was 92.

Dr Singh was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) at around 8 PM after his health deteriorated. He was suffering from age related ailments.

Dr. Singh’s journey in politics began in the early 1970s when he served as an economic advisor to the Government of India.

His expertise in economics earned him recognition, eventually leading to his appointment as the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India in 1982.

Throughout his career, Dr. Singh held several key ministerial positions, including the Finance Ministry, where his reforms paved the way for liberalization and globalization of the Indian economy in the 1990s.

During his his tenure as Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014, Singh led the nation through a period of significant economic growth despite facing challenges such as such as the global financial crisis of 2008.

His government implemented landmark schemes such as the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and the Right to Information Act (RTI), empowering millions of citizens and enhancing transparency in governance.

The historic Indo-US nuclear deal was also signed during Manmohan Singh’s tenure. Describing Singh, former US President Barack Obama famously said, “Whenever the Indian Prime Minister speaks, the whole world listens.”