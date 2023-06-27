A special MP/MLA court in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday sentenced former MLA Ramamurthy Gomango to life imprisonment after holding him guilty of murdering his pregnant spouse 27 years back.

The special court held Gomango guilty under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder) after cross-examining the statements of 11 witnesses and 15 documents. He was also found guilty of destroying evidence under IPC Section 201, said public prosecutor Rashmi Ranjan Brahma.

It’s pertinent to note here that the half-burnt body of Sashirekha Gomango (wife of Ramamurthy) was found in the bathroom of the MLA’s official residence in Bhubaneswar on 28 September, 1995. She was pregnant at the time of her death.

The Kharvelnagar police station in Bhubaneswar had initially registered a case of unnatural death. However, police later converted it into a murder case after gathering incriminating evidence against Gomango.

Gomango was elected to the Assembly in 1990 from the Gunupur seat in Rayagada district on a Janata Dal ticket. Later he was re-elected from the same seat in 2000 on a BJP ticket. However, in 2004, he lost the polls. He quit the BJP shortly after the BJD snapped ties with it in 2009. He again went back to the BJP in 2014.