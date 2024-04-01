Former MP Dharamvir Gandhi joins Congress

Former MP from Punjab’s Patiala Dharamvir Gandhi joined the Congress party here on Monday, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Gandhi, founder of the Nawan Punjab Party, was welcomed into the party fold by Chairman of Congress Media and Publicity Department Pawan Khera in the presence of party’s Punjab in-charge Devender Yadav, state president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and CLP leader Pratap Singh Bajwa.

Joining the Congress Gandhi merged his party with the grand old party.

Explaining the reason for his joining the Congress, the former parliamentarian said, “The upcoming Lok Sabha elections are very crucial as they would decide the course the country will take. At such a juncture, it is very important to stand with the right (party). That’s why I have joined the Congress.”

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab Congress president Warring said, “Gandhi ji today decided to join the Congress and also merge his party (Nawan Punjab Party). I congratulate and thank him.”

CLP leader Bajwa said Gandhi joining the Congress would further strengthen the party. “I welcome you to the party. Your joining will give us strength,” he added.

The latest addition to the Congress came days after former Jharkhand MP Ram Tahal Choudhary joined the party.