Former Kerala minister Dr MA Kuttappan passes away

Former Kerala Minister and senior Congress leader M A Kuttappan passed away early on Wednesday while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kochi. He was 76

Kuttappan was the Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes in the A K Antony Ministry in 2001.After completing his MBBS, he began his career as a tutor at Alappuzha Medical College, Assistant Surgeon at Cochin Port Trust Hospital, before switching to full-time politics.

A native of Pathanamthitta, he was elected to the state Assembly from Wandoor (1980), Chelakkara (1987), and twice from Njarakkal (1996, 2001) constituencies.Dr Kuttappan served in various positions in the Congress party, including KPCC general secretary and executive committee member.

He also served as a member of the Khadiand Village Industries Commission, Southern Railway Recruitment Board and Calicut University Senate