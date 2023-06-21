Follow Us:

Advertisement

Advertisement

  1. Home » India » Former Kerala minister Dr MA Kuttappan passes away

Former Kerala minister Dr MA Kuttappan passes away

Kuttappan  was the Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes in the A K Antony Ministry in 2001.

Statesman News Service | Thiruvananthapuram | June 21, 2023 11:11 pm

Advertisement

Former  Kerala Minister and senior Congress leader M A Kuttappan passed away early  on  Wednesday while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kochi. He was 76

Kuttappan  was the Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes in the A K Antony Ministry in 2001.After completing his MBBS, he began his career as a tutor at Alappuzha Medical College, Assistant  Surgeon  at  Cochin Port Trust Hospital, before switching to full-time politics.

A native of Pathanamthitta, he was elected to the state Assembly from Wandoor (1980), Chelakkara (1987), and twice from Njarakkal (1996, 2001) constituencies.Dr Kuttappan served in various positions in the Congress party, including KPCC general secretary and executive committee member.

He  also served as a member of the Khadiand Village Industries Commission, Southern Railway Recruitment Board and  Calicut University Senate

Advertisement

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Karnataka: BJP leaders including Bommai detained during protest against Congress on 'FCI rice-issue'
After Karnataka polls, KCR changes tack; targets Congress ignoring BJP
Row in MP over renaming of parks after CM's sons

Advertisement