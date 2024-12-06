Former Kerala BJP leader alleges Rs 9 crore bribery by State General Secretary

AK Nazeer, former BJP state secretary and national office bearer of the Minority Morcha, has leveled allegations of bribery against MT Ramesh, the state general secretary of the saffron party in Kerala.

Speaking to the media in Kochi, Nazeer claimed that Ramesh accepted Rs 9 crore as a bribe to secure recognition for a private medical college in Palakkad.

Nazeer, who joined the CPI(M) in March 2024 following disagreements with the BJP’s state leadership, stated that he is willing to provide evidence if a re-investigation into the case is initiated.

Advertisement

The bribery allegations first surfaced in 2017, during an inquiry into claims that a BJP leader had accepted bribes under the pretense of facilitating approval from the Medical Council of India (MCI) for a private medical college in Cherpulassery, Palakkad.

Nazeer, a member of the two-person committee that investigated the case, asserted that the findings implicated Ramesh.

Responding to the renewed allegations, MT Ramesh dismissed them as “malicious” and politically motivated, emphasizing that the case was previously investigated and dismissed by the LDF government’s police.

Nazeer, who had been a BJP member for 30 years, was suspended from the party for allegedly leaking the internal inquiry report.

His departure from the BJP and subsequent move to the CPI(M) has further fueled the political controversy surrounding the case.