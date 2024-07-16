Former judge willing to quit probe panel on power procurement irregularities, SC told

The Supreme Court on Tuesday was informed that former judge, Justice L.N. Reddy, does not intend to continue to head an inquiry commission set up to probe the alleged irregularities in power procurement during the reign of the former Chief Minister between 2014 to 2023.

As senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for Justice Reddy, informed the court about the intention of the retired judge not to continue presiding over the inquiry commission, Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, heading a bench also comprising Justice J.B. Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra, noted the observations in the press note, opined for replacing the judge in the commission, and remarked that justice must be seen to be done.

Senior advocate Sankaranarayanan told the bench that he needed to explain the press conference issue, saying that Justice Reddy has not said a single sentence against the petitioner, former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the Telangana government, told the bench that the individual who is alleging bias has not responded to the notice issued by the inquiry commission.

Alleging political vendetta, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the petitioner K Chandrasekhar Rao, said that there is a case against the former Chief Minister whenever there is a change of government, calling it a “case of political vendetta”.

However, senior advocate Singhvi defended the setting up of an inquiry commission, stating that the decision to appoint the commission was made to oversee irregularities.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader K Chandrasekhar Rao approached the Supreme Court against the Telangana High Court order rejecting his plea challenging the Congress-led Telangana government’s notification setting up an inquiry commission to probe irregularities arising from power procurement during Rao’s tenure from 2014 to 2023.

The Telangana government informed the top court that another notification will be issued regarding an alternate appointment to substitute Justice Reddy.