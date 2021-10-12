Former I&B Secretary Amit Khare appointed as advisor to PM Modi

In a latest development, former Information & Broadcasting and higher education secretary Amit Khare, who just a month ago retired as higher education secretary, has now been appointed as advisor to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday for a period of two years on contract basis, a personnel ministry order issued read.

Khare, a 1985 batch (retired) IAS officer of Jharkhand cadre, had superannuated on 30 September.

The decision comes from the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet.

The 60-year-old took charge as the higher education secretary in December 2019. He served as information and broadcasting ministry secretary between May 2018 and December 2019.