Former DGP Om Prakash’s wife confesses to killing him

Former Karnataka DGP Om Prakash’s wife on Tuesday confessed to killing her husband, police said.

The other crime story that lent itself to the defaming of Brand Bengaluru, one of the Sunday double murders, has dominated the mind space here in Karnataka and beyond, as it was the former police chief of the state who was stabbed to death by his wife.

Advertisement

“I have killed the monster,” his wife Pallavi, 64, is believed to have told her friend after she watched her husband writhing in pain and closing his eyes for the last time.

Advertisement

In the brief moment she was being transported from jail to court, she could blurt out an answer to the media as to why she killed her husband —“domestic violence was all she could say before the vehicle whisked her away.

Now, on Tuesday, Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara told media persons that Pallavi, the wife of former DGP Om Prakash had confessed to murdering him. Investigations are now on to determined the motive.

“The murder case of former Karnataka DGP Om Prakash has been handed over to the Central Crime Branch (CCB). This step has been taken as Om Prakash was a senior police officer. His wife has been taken into custody, and she has confessed to the crime, admitting that she killed him,” Parameshwara said.

Pallavi has been remanded in 14 judicial custody and lodged in the Bengaluru Central Prison. The second suspect, Kirti, daughter of the couple, was sent to NIMHANS for medical examination and mental evaluation.

According to the police, the mother-daughter duo threw chilli powder at his face when he was having lunch. Now this chilly power ensured that Om Prakash could not use his gun. His body was found in a pool of blood after police came to the spot. A day after his wife was arrested and an FIR filed against her and their daughter. The FIR was filed based on a complaint lodged by his son, Karthikesh Om Prakash.

In his complaint, Karthikesh stated that his father had been receiving life threats from his mother for the past week. He also alleged that his sister forcibly brought their father back home.