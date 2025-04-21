Karnataka Home Minister promises detailed investigations into former DGP’s killing

A day after the killing of former Karnataka DGP Om Prakash, state Home Minister G Parameshwara asserted that detailed investigations will be carried out in the case to get to the bottom of the incident, even though his wife is said to have killed him in a conversation with her friend on Sunday.

The State Home Minister, speaking to mediapersons on Monday, said that “Former DGP Om Prakash has been murdered. It is said that his wife (Pallavi) has murdered him. Only a detailed investigation will bring out the truth.”

Om Prakash, hailing from Bihar, became an IPS of Karnataka cadre and became the state DGP during the previous tenure of Parameshwara as home minister in 2015. He retired in January 2017 and settled down in Bengaluru’s HSR Layout.

He said that he was yet unaware of the investigations into the case and was not in a position to speak on the case because of that.

Police have detained Pallavi and also their daughter Kirti on Sunday after the alleged murder that took place around 4 p.m. According to police, after a heated argument, Pallavi threw chilli powder on Prakash’s face, and then attacked him with a knife, stabbing him multiple times.

Police said she called her friend and reportedly told her, “I have killed the monster.” The main reason it is believed is a property dispute leading to the killing. The couple is believed to have frequent arguments and altercations over different issues.