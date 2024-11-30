Former CPI-M leader Bipin C Babu joins BJP, criticizes party’s direction

In a major blow to the CPI-M, Bipin C Babu, a prominent leader and former Vice President of the Alappuzha District Panchayat, formally joined the BJP on Saturday.

Bipin, who previously served as a CPI-M Alappuzha Area Committee member and represented the Krishnapuram division in the district panchayat, received his BJP membership from the party’s National General Secretary, Tarun Chugh.

A host of senior BJP leaders welcomed him during a leadership meeting in Thiruvananthapuram.

Over his political career, Bipin has held several key positions, including District Secretary of the SFI, DYFI District President, State Committee Member, and Kerala University Senate Member.

Speaking to the media, Bipin criticized the CPI-M for allegedly losing its secular values and falling under the control of communal forces.

He also hinted that more CPI-M members might follow him into the BJP. Bipin denied any personal ambitions behind his decision and announced plans to resign from his district panchayat role.

Bipin expressed disappointment over the treatment of senior CPI-M leader G Sudhakaran, saying it was a significant factor in his decision to leave the party.

“The sidelining of G Sudhakaran, one of the country’s foremost social activists and among the best ministers Kerala has seen, is deeply disheartening,” he said.

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, Bipin remarked, “In the last ten years, Modiji’s government has executed projects that have genuinely benefited common people. The National Highway project in Kerala is just one example. This convinced me to join the BJP.”

However, controversy surrounds Bipin’s personal life. Allegations of domestic violence and witchcraft practices emerged, with reports of his wife seeking medical treatment after claiming physical abuse.

The BJP, which has faced recent setbacks in Kerala, including Sandeep Warrier’s defection to the Congress and the loss in Palakkad, welcomed Bipin’s entry as a morale booster.

BJP State President K Surendran expressed optimism, stating that more CPI-M leaders from Alappuzha are expected to join the party soon.

Taking a swipe at former BJP leader Sandeep Warrier, Surendran remarked, “Sometimes, sewage must be removed to ensure clean water flows again.”

Meanwhile, CPI-M leader G Sudhakaran was conspicuously excluded from the party’s Ambalapuzha area conference, held just a kilometer from his residence.

Sudhakaran, currently a special invitee to the CPI-M district committee, has yet to comment on the developments.