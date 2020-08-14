Congress leader former MP from Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad, Surendra Prakash Goel, passed away due to COVID-19, party sources said on Friday. He was 74.

Goel is survived by his wife and two children. He was elected member of Parliament in 2004.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi offered her condolences to the bereaved family. “Deeply saddened to know about Surendra Goyal’s tragic demise. His sense of service and commitment shall always be missed. My heartfelt condolences to the family members, supporters and well-wishers,” she said in her message.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress General Secretary, also condoled the death of the former MP.

Union Minister of State General VK Singh (retd), the present Ghaziabad MP, also tweeted, “Sad news of the demise of former Ghaziabad MP. He was suffering from coronavirus infection.”

According to reports, the former MP was admitted to Gangaram Hospital in Delhi on August 2 after his Coroanvirus report came positive.

Meanwhile, there are 1,38,495 positive cases of COVID-19 infection in Uttar Pradesh and 2280 deaths so far with 50 more fatalities due to the infection in last 24 hours. While, there are 49709 active cases of Coronavirus in the state, according to Health Ministry data.