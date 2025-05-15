Foreign Secy Misri to brief Parliament panel about current India-Pak foreign policy developments on Monday

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri will depose before the Standing Committee of Parliament on External Affairs on Monday to brief the panel on ‘Current Foreign Policy Developments regarding India and Pakistan,’ the panel’s agenda posted on the Lok Sabha website said.

The meeting of the Parliament panel headed by Congress Lok Sabha member Shashi Tharoor assumes significance as it comes in the backdrop of the abrupt ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan to stop all firings and military actions on land air and sea after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes and the subsequent bragging by US President Donald Trump that it was the US that brokered the ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

Speaking at the US-Saudi Arabia Investment Forum, Donald Trump on Tuesday claimed he persuaded both India and Pakistan to “trade goods, not nuclear missiles.”

During the upcoming Parliament panel meeting, the Foreign Secretary is expected to brief the members about the details of the sequence of events which led to the launching of Operation Sindoor to avenge the Pahalgam attack and the subsequent military actions by the two countries against each other.