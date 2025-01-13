Foreign devotees overwhelmed by Sanatan culture, take a holy dip in Sangam on Paush Purnima

The Mahakumbh-2025 has transcended borders, becoming a global hub of faith and spirituality.

Pilgrims from across India and nations like the USA, Russia, Germany, Italy, Ecuador, and more have gathered at the sacred Sangam, immersing themselves in Sanatan culture.

On the first bathing festival of Mahakumbh on Paush Purnima on Monday, the atmosphere reverberated with chants of “Jai Shri Ram” and “Har Har Gange,” in Hindi as well as in Spanish, German, Russian, and French, as the devotees took holy dips and applied tilaks on their foreheads.

The Sangam Ghat of Mahakumbh has emerged as a beacon of spiritual magnetism, attracting devotees from all corners of the world.

Christina, a German resident from Ecuador, described her visit as an unforgettable spiritual journey, saying, “The soul finds peace here.” Her fellow Ecuadorians echoed her sentiment, expressing a sense of purification after bathing in the sacred Ganga.

New York-based fashion designer Kobi Halperin marveled at the grandeur of Indian culture, remarking, “Mahakumbh is not just a spiritual, but a cultural revelation. This event has given me a profound understanding of India’s traditions and values.”

Accompanied by friends, Mikhail from Russia described the experience as the most beautiful and divine moment of his life, declaring, “The vastness and divinity of Mahakumbh are beyond words.”

Paulo from Italy, who participated with his 12-member team, commended the arrangements made by the Yogi government.

“An event of this scale is unparalleled anywhere in the world. It reflects India’s greatness, and the leadership here deserves praise for making it possible,” he said.

Similarly, Alex from Australia, inspired by his German friends, traveled to India to experience Mahakumbh firsthand. He described it as “the most memorable moment of my life.”

This year’s Mahakumbh has drawn global attention, bridging cultures and uniting people through the universal essence of spirituality.

Foreign devotees marvelled at the depth of Indian traditions, the Ganges’ sanctity, and the event’s seamless organisation. Mahakumbh has proven to be more than a religious gathering—it celebrates world unity, cultural richness, and spiritual enlightenment.