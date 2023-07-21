For job, no-dowry affidavit compulsory for new recruits in UP

The Uttar Pradesh government has adopted an innovative strategy to prevent corruption in the state. For appointment, new recruits have to compulsorily fulfill two conditions, declare assets and submit an affidavit regarding dowry.

Sources in the government said here on Friday the new recruits will have to declare assets of themselves and that of their families. Along with this, they will also have to compulsorily give an affidavit of not taking dowry.

Many such important affidavits will have to be submitted by them within one month of receiving the appointment letter, sources said.

Youths who get success in state and Senior Subordinate Services Examination will have to give many affidavits and certificates before getting a job.

All the candidates will have to give a declaration that they are not debtors and defaulters before appointment. Declaration of not having more than one husband or wife, certificate of not taking dowry will have to be given. They will have to declare their movable and immovable assets of themselves and family members.

Sources said the intention behind doing this by the government is that before giving a job, it wants to check the person’s marital status and his thinking about corruption and dowry system.