For 78th Independence Day, PM Modi sports vibrant turban with lehariya details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued with his tradition of wearing colourful turbans for Independence Day as he addressed the nation from the Red Fort on Thursday.

For the 11th consecutive year, PM Modi embraced a distinctive sartorial choice, donning a multi-hued Rajasthani-style turban featuring shades of yellow, green, and orange.

The Prime Minister’s outfit, which included his signature white kurta and churidar paired with a blue jacket, symbolized India’s rich cultural diversity and national ethos.

PM Modi’s continued use of unique turbans has become a hallmark of his Independence Day celebrations since he assumed office in 2014.

In the last ten years, Prime Minister Modi has gained recognition not only for his political skills but also for his unique and symbolic headwear worn during Independence Day events.

His collection ranges from traditional turbans to creative hats, each piece imbued with cultural, regional, and political meanings that highlight India’s diversity and unity.

As the country marks its 78th Independence Day, let’s revisit some of the most memorable headgear worn by PM Modi during these annual celebrations.

1. Traditional Rajasthani turban

On his first Independence Day as Prime Minister in 2014, Narendra Modi sported a vibrant Rajasthani turban, reflecting the rich cultural heritage of Rajasthan. The turban was notable for its vibrant colours and patterns. It was primarily a mix of shades of orange, yellow, and green, which are colours often associated with celebration and festivity in Indian culture. The design featured a blend of traditional and contemporary elements, showcasing intricate patterns and a modern twist to the classic Rajasthani turban style. (Image/YouTube/@NarendraModi)

2. Criss-cross Rajasthani-styled turban

In his 2015 Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a striking fashion statement with a yellow turban that featured multi-coloured criss-cross lines. The design included shades of yellow along with accents of red and deep green, creating a vibrant and eye-catching look. The turban had a long trail that extended down to his ankles, which is a characteristic feature of many traditional Indian turbans. (Image/YouTube/@NarendraModi)

3. Vibrant tie-dye turban

During 2016 Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi showcased a vibrant tie-dye turban that featured hues of pink and yellow. The turban was characterised by its unique patterns, which included a blend of colours that not only highlighted his personal flair but also represented India’s rich cultural heritage. The choice of a tie-dye design was particularly notable, as it added a festive touch to the occasion, aligning with the celebratory spirit of Independence Day. (Image/YouTube/@NarendraModi)

4. Vibrant yellow turban

On August 15, 2017, Prime Minister Modi wore a vibrant yellow turban with intricate traditional and geometric patterns. This festive and colourful turban reflected cultural heritage and national pride, aligning with the positive, forward-looking themes of his Independence Day speech. The design combined tradition with a modern flair. (Image/YouTube/@NarendraModi)

5. Saffron turban

In his 2018 Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi showcased a striking saffron turban adorned with red patterns. This vibrant headgear featured a long trail that extended nearly to his ankles. The choice of saffron is often associated with sacrifice and courage. He also wore a white stole with a broad geometric patterned border. (Image/YouTube/@NarendraModi)

6. Ode to Indian heritage

On August 15, 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ‘s attire at the Red Fort combined tradition and modernity. His resplendent saffron turban , adorned with intricate embroidery, symbolised national pride. Complementing it was a richly patterned stole, reflecting India’s artisanal heritage. Together, they created a powerful visual statement of unity and progress against the historic backdrop. (Image/YouTube/@NarendraModi)

7. 2020 Independence Day

For his seventh consecutive Independence Day speech from the iconic Red Fort , PM Narendra Modi wore a striking saffron and cream turban , symbolising cultural pride. He paired it with a white kurta and churidar, complemented by an orange and white scarf draped over his shoulders. The ensemble combined traditional elegance with national significance. (Image/YouTube/@NarendraModi)

8. A tapestry of tradition and resilience

For the 2021 Independence Day speech, and to address the COVID-19 pandemic, PM Modi wore a saffron turban with vibrant red patterns and a flowing pink trail. He paired it with a sleek white kurta and a fitted churidar, all under a rich blue jacket. A white scarf with a saffron border completed the look. (Image/YouTube/@NarendraModi)

9. I-Day 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated India’s Independence Day by addressing the nation from the historic Red Fort in Delhi. His attire for this significant occasion was both traditional and symbolic. He wore a white kurta paired with a churidar pyjama and a baby-blue Nehru jacket. Notably, he also sported a white turban adorned with orange and green stripes, which are reminiscent of the Indian national flag. (Image/YouTube/@NarendraModi)

10. Bandhani print turban

On August 15, 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated India’s 77th Independence Day with a vibrant and traditional appearance at the Red Fort in Delhi. For this significant occasion, he wore a multicoloured Rajasthani-style turban featuring a bandhani print that included shades of yellow, green, and red. This turban was complemented by an off-white kurta and churidar, along with a black V-neck jacket, highlighted with a pocket square of geometric patterns. (Image/YouTube/@NarendraModi)

Meanwhile, this year’s Independence Day theme, ‘Viksit Bharat @ 2047.’

The theme of this year’s Independence Day is ‘Viksit Bharat @ 2047’. The celebrations will serve as a platform to provide a renewed push to the Government’s efforts towards transforming the country into a developed nation by 2047, an official statement released on Wednesday said.

With the aim to increase Jan Bhagidari in this festival of national fervour, around 6,000 Special Guests have been invited to witness the celebrations at Red Fort this year. These people from different walks of life categorised as youth, tribal communities, farmers, women and other special guests, have excelled in various fields with the help of various government schemes/initiatives.

Students benefiting from the Atal Innovation Mission & PM SHRI (Prime Minister’s Schools for Rising India) scheme, and volunteers of Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat) and National Service Scheme under ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ will attend the event.

The guests also include Tribal artisans/Van Dhan Vikas Members and Tribal Entrepreneurs funded by National Scheduled Tribes Finance and Development Corporation; and beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana and representatives of Farmers Producing Organisations.

Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA), Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) & Anganwadi workers; elected women representatives; beneficiaries of Sankalp: Hub for Empowerment of Women, Lakhpati Didi & Drone Didi initiatives and Sakhi Kendra scheme; and workers of Child Welfare Committee & District Child Protection Units will also witness the ceremony.

The Indian contingent which took part in the recently-concluded Paris Olympics has also been invited to participate in the celebrations. One guest from each block of the Aspirational Blocks Programme; workers of Border Roads Organisation; students from the PRERANA School programme; and sarpanches of Gram Panchayats which achieved saturation in priority sector schemes will also attend the event.

Nearly 2,000 people from various States/Union Territories dressed in traditional attire have also been invited to witness the grand ceremony.

Three thousand (3,000) winners of different online competitions, organised by the Ministry of Defence in collaboration with MyGov and Akashvani, will also be part of the celebrations.