Shortly after the Airports Authority of India (AAI) issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) to all its airports, the Ministry of Civil Aviation on Thursday announced that only one-third of domestic commercial flight operations would resume on May 25.

Detailing out the general instructions and guidelines for passengers, airlines, airports and security agencies, the ministry said that further augmentation of flights will be done in a calibrated manner.

The government has advised vulnerable persons, including the elderly, pregnant women, and passengers with health issues to avoid air travel during this period of Coronavirus outbreak.

No physical check-in will be done at airport counters and only those passengers with confirmed web check-in will be allowed to enter the airport.

The Government has further directed the airlines to adhere to the lower and upper limits of fares prescribed by the Ministry of Civil Aviation during the period of COVID-19 pandemic.

A self-declaration form or Aarogya Setu App status would be obtained to make sure that the passenger is free of Coronavirus symptoms. Passengers with “Red” status on the app are not allowed to travel. No traveller from containment zones would be allowed.

Further, it is mandatory for passengers to wear protective gear i.e. a mask.

No meal services or newspaper or magazine will be provided onboard the flights by the airlines.

The passengers are advised to minimise use of lavatory and to avoid any non-essential movement in the aisles

The cabin crew are to be in full protective suit during travel.

Only one check-in bag is allowed and use of baggage trolleys are to be minimised, according to the ministry’s guidelines.

The passengers are required to arrive at the airport at least two hours before the departure time.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had on Wednesday announced that domestic flights will recommence in a “calibrated manner” from Monday, two months after commercial airlines ceased operations in view of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier in the day, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) issued the Standard Operating Procedures, according to which all passengers must compulsorily be registered with the Aarogya Setu app on their phones and the same will be verified by the airport CISF staff at the entry gate, However, Aarogya Setu is not mandatory for children below the age of 14.

Passengers are to compulsorily walk through screening zone for thermal screening at a designated place in the city side before entering the terminal building. Flyers not showing “Green” on Aarogya Setu app will not be allowed to enter the airport.

Meanwhile, the civil aviation minister has made it clear that it would not be possible to keep the middle seat vacant, one of the suggestions for ensuring physical distancing to avoid the Coronavirus infection.

“It’s not viable to keep the middle seat vacant. Even if you keep the middle seat vacant you’ll still have a situation where the prescribed distance for social distancing isn’t followed. If you were to do it then you’ve to hike up airline ticket price by 33 per cent,” the minister was quoted as saying by ANI.

In an unprecedented measure to check the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus disease, operations of domestic scheduled commercial airlines had been suspended on March 25.

The next day, all scheduled international commercial passenger services were also suspended.