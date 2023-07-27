Floods in Hindon make residents scramble for safety and security in Ecotech-III, Noida

It was split wide open for the residents of Greater Noida when they witnessed the flood water gushing into their parking area. Thousands of parked vehicles have been under water for the past three days.

Areas around Echo tech-III and Suthiyana village have been submerged since July 23 due to torrential rainfall. The low lying area in and around Echo tech park and suthiyana village is inundated with overflowing water of Hindon River.

While the surge in Hindon river ‘s water continues to create difficulty for the residents of Eco tech- III, The Statesman reached out to the residents to review the difficulties they have faced since the past three days. Residents have been displaced from their houses in the low-lying areas, losing the comfort and security of their homes in a rain-stricken Suthiyana village . With water level rising , evacuation has been taking place continuously by the police officials of the area to remove people from harm.

“The water rise has disrupted our fields which were our means of occupation and livelihood”, reported Mukesh Kumar , a resident of the village whose crops were inundated by the Hindon’s water. Another resident expressed their gratitude for the police officials for their constant support in the evacuation taking place since the past three days.

The rise in water levels has made the residents vulnerable to the spread of communicable diseases like dengue and conjunctivitis with residents in low lying areas owing to the exposure caused by the loss of their makeshift houses and tents. People are struggling with their livelihoods wrecked by the floodwater.

While the water level is constantly being monitored for any new predictions, the expectation of more discharge to be observed is less than likely.

The Ecotech 3 area , saw a surge in the flow of Hindon River for the first time since 1975, confirmed the residents. The area faces flood like situations as more than 400 cars are seen submerged amidst continuous rains in viral video being shared widely on social media platforms. The cars observed to be submerging in water were vehicles that were confiscated from people who were unable to pay the installments during the lockdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The submerging of the cars has been caused by the surge in water level of Hindon River and not the rainwater , clarified an official.

Keeping the reckless rains in mind, all schools in Noida and Greater Noida were closed on Wednesday to ensure safety of all involved. The area was visited by the Sub District Magistrate and the police department to oversee the evacuation process and devise plans for the future requirements.

Destruction caused by the flood has not been limited to ecotech . Two electric substations at Kanha Upvan & Morti were flooded in eight feet water. This has caused interruption of electricity in the societies of Rajnagar extension.