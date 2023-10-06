Five teenagers drown in Ganga in Prayagraj

In a tragic incident five teenage friends were drowned in Ganga off the Sangam city on Friday .

Police said the friends, who went for fishing near Myorabad STP, drowned while bathing. The bodies of the deceased have been fished out.

The deceased have been identified as Himanshu Singh (16), Mulayam (15), Akash (17), Priyanshu (15) and Sunny (16), all residents of Myorabad locality.

According to reports, Himanshu, while bathing, suddenly went deep into the river and started drowning. Hearing him calling out for help, all the four friends jumped into the river. After this, one by one everyone drowned in the water.