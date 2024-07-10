Five Rohingya refugees held in Agartala for illegal entry into India

The Government Railway Police (GRP) in Agartala apprehended five Rohingya refugees for illegally entering India by crossing the Indo-Bangladesh border.

The group, arrested on Tuesday night, included two women and three men: Md Imran (22), Md Abu Jamir (20), Md Azizul Hossen (22), Yasmin Ara (20), and Raju Begam (35).

They intended to travel to various destinations within India, including Hyderabad and Jammu & Kashmir, by train. The group had entered India through unauthorised routes and planned to disperse across the country.

A case has been registered at the Agartala GRP Police Station, and the individuals are scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

In a related incident last July, the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam police detained eight people, including two Bangladeshi nationals, in Tripura for aiding illegal Rohingya immigrants with fake documents.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has recently expressed concerns over the rise in illegal immigration through the Indo-Bangladesh border and instructed the Border Security Force (BSF) and state police for coordinated efforts to curb illegal infiltration.

During a high-level meeting with key officials, including Chief Secretary J K Sinha and ADG Law and Order Anurag Dhankar, the Chief Minister emphasised the necessity for stringent actions against those aiding cross-border infiltrations.

DIG BSF S K Sinha pointed out that enhanced collaboration between various agencies was crucial for tackling infiltration incidents. The government is also working on installing electronic surveillance devices at vulnerable border sections to improve monitoring and prevent unauthorised entries, he pointed out.