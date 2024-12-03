Bangladesh suspends visa services in Agartala over security concerns

The Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala has suspended all visa and consular services indefinitely, citing security concerns.

The decision follows an incident on Monday, when the office premises were attacked by members of a group, who desecrated and burned the national flag of Bangladesh during a protest.

In a public notice, First Secretary Md Al Amin stated, “Given the security situation, all visa and consular services at the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission, Agartala, will remain suspended until further notice. This decision takes immediate effect and is for the information of all visa and consular service seekers.”

Advertisement

The protest was organized by the Hindu Sangharsh Samity, a right-wing group, to highlight alleged atrocities against Hindu minorities in Bangladesh. While initially peaceful, a section of the protestors breached security, stormed the mission’s premises, and desecrated the Bangladeshi flag.

The act has drawn widespread condemnation, with Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha denouncing the incident as “unacceptable.” The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in New Delhi also expressed regret, reaffirming India’s commitment to safeguarding the sanctity of diplomatic missions.

In response, the Tripura Police arrested seven individuals linked to the incident and initiated disciplinary action against law enforcement officers responsible for the security lapse.

Three Sub-Inspectors have been suspended, and a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) has been transferred to Police Headquarters.

The suspension of visa and consular services is expected to impact cross-border movement and trade activities, which heavily rely on seamless diplomatic processes.

The incident comes amid a broader context of protests in India against reported violence targeting Hindu minorities in Bangladesh, further straining communal and diplomatic relations between the two nations.

As both governments work to de-escalate tensions, the incident serves as a reminder of the importance of maintaining diplomatic decorum and safeguarding the sovereignty of consular establishments.