Five of family found dead in Meerut

The mass murder of five members of a family including 2 infants have created a sensation in the area late on Thursday night.

The dead body of Moin and his wife was found on the bed while bodies of 3 children were stuffed inside the bed storage.

Advertisement

The incident took place under Lisadi Gate police station area.Police here on Friday said the main door of the house was locked and Moin’s sister-in-law Nazrana discovered the incident.

Advertisement

Moin was originally a resident of Pusana village of Roorkee and was married to Asma, a resident of Hapur, about 10 years ago. After selling the village land, he had bought a plot about a year ago and had started building the house only about one and a half months ago.

Deceased included Moin, his wife Asma , his daughters Aksha (9),Aziza (3) and Alizba( 1).

After sending the bodies for post-mortem, the police have interrogated 20 of Moin’s family members. Along with the construction of the house, Moin had also purchased a plot in Lisadigate. There was a dispute among the family regarding the property.According to the police, Moin was married three times while it was Asma’s second marriage.