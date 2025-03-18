44 years on, three get death for massacre of 24 Dalits in Firozabad village

A local court sentenced three convicts to death in a 44-year-old case of mass murder of 24 Dalits in Dihuli village of Jasrana, Firozabad.

A fine of Rs two lakh was also imposed on two convicts and Rs one lakh on one. After the order from the court, the police took the trio to the district prison Mainpuri.

The 24 Dalits fell prey to the three men, Kaptan Singh, Ramsevak, and Rampal, who raided their village as dacoits, in 1981. After a protracted delay of 44 long years, the court has given its verdict in the case on Tuesday.

The convicts were sentenced to death by ADJ (Special Dacoity) Indira Singh amidst heavy security. On behalf of the prosecution in the court, Rohit Shukla presented all the arguments and demanded death sentence for the convicts as per the evidence and testimony.

Initially, there were as many as 17 accused in the case. Of them, 13 died during the trial while one is absconding. The 24 persons killed by the dacoits during the attack on Dihuli village included women and children. They were targetted for allegedly helping the police against them.

The court based its judgment on the evidence and testimony.

When the sentence was pronounced, a pall of gloom descended on the faces of the three. As they all broke down the courtroom resonated with their shrieks.

Now, the condemned prisoners, Rampal, Ramsevak, and Kaptan Singh, can appeal against the death penalty in the high court within 30 days using their legal rights.