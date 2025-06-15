Five killed as ambulance rams into stationery pickup van in UP

Five people travelling in an ambulance were killed and another was seriously injured in a road accident on the Purvanchal Expressway here on Sunday morning.

The accident occurred at Mile Stone No. 59.70 at around 5.30 am near Chaura village of Shukul area.

According to the information, the ill-fated ambulance was carrying the mortal remains of one Ashok Sharma, who died in Haryana, along with his sons, Rajkumar Sharma (26) and Ravi Sharma (28), and relatives, Phulo Sharma (45), Shambhu Rai (46). Abid (28) and Sarfaraz (30) of the Nuh district of Haryana were the two drivers of the ambulance.

The police said on Sunday morning that the ambulance hit a stationary pickup van in which Rajkumar, Ravi, Phulo, Abid and Sarfaraz died on the spot while Shambhu Rai was seriously injured. After primary treatment, he was referred to the district hospital and then shifted to AIIMS Rae Bareli.