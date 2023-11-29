First section of Bullet Train project in India to be completed in Aug 2026: Vaishnaw

The first section of the Bullet Train project in India will be completed in August 2026, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed here on Wednesday.

The minister had recently shared a video showing the progress of the ongoing ‘Bullet Train’ project.

“Progress of Bullet Train project: Till date: 21.11.2023Pillars: 251.40 KmElevated super-structure: 103.24 Km,” the union minister said in a post on X.

The National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has achieved another milestone in the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor project by successfully completing the construction of 100 km of viaduct, and 250 km of pier work.

The foundation stone for India’s first Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Project was laid in September 2017 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his then Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe.

Talking to mediapersons here on Wednesday, the Railways Minister also said work on Kavach anti-collision system is progressing well.

In 2016, the ambitious automatic train protection (ATP) system, Kavach, project received the green light for implementation. Kavach is an indigenously developed Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system.

Kavach is a technology-intensive system that aids the loco pilot in the train running within specified speed limits by automatic application of brakes in case the Loco Pilot fails to do so and also helps the train safely run during inclement weather.

Vaishnaw further said that the railway launched a new technology in elephant corridors last year to protect elephant death by train. As a pilot project, the technology has been successfully tested on a 150-kilometre stretch in Assam, which has a large population of jumbo.

He further informed that the technology will be installed in 7,00 KM of elephant-prone area in upcoming months and the cost of the project will be Rs 181 crore. It will benefit Assam, West Bengal, Odisha, Kerala, Jharkhand, and parts of Chhattisgarh and Tamil Nadu.