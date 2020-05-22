For the first time in the history of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, President Ram Nath Kovind today accepted through the digital medium credentials from Ambassadors/ High Commissioners of seven nations.

Those who presented credentials were: Choe Hui Chol, Ambassador of North Korea; Abdoul Wahab Haidara, Ambassador of Senegal; Roger Gopaul, High Commissioner of Trinidad & Tobago; Santi Bai Hanoomanjee, High Commissioner of Mauritius; Barry Robert O’Farrell, High Commissioner of Australia; N’DRY Eric Camille, Ambassador of Cote d’Ivoire; and Jacqueline Mukangira, High Commissioner of Rwanda.

The President remarked that digital technology has enabled the world to overcome the challenges posed by COVID-19 and carry out its functions in an innovative manner.

In this regard, he called the digitally-enabled credentials ceremony a special day in India’s engagement with the diplomatic community in New Delhi. He further noted that India remained committed to harnessing the limitless possibilities of the digital pathway for the advancement of its people and the world at large.

President Kovind said COVID-19 posed an unprecedented challenge to the global community and the crisis called for greater global co-operation. He pointed out that India has been in the forefront of extending support to fellow nations in fighting the pandemic.