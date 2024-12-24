First JPC meeting on ‘one nation, one election’ Bills to be held on January 8

The 39-member Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) will hold its first meeting on the Bills related to ‘One Nation, One Election’ bills on January 8 next year, sources said.

The JPC was constituted on Friday to review two Bills. According to the Lok Sabha Secretariat, BJP MP PP Chaudhary has been appointed as the Chairperson of the JPC. The panel comprises 39 members, with 27 from Lok Sabha and 12 from Rajya Sabha.

Among the members of the JPC are Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Congress), Anurag Thakur and Anil Baluni (BJP), and other Opposition leaders including Kalyan Banerjee (TMC), and Dharmendra Yadav (Samajwadi Party).

The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth) Amendment Bill, 2024 and The Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024 to give effect to the mechanism of simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and state/Union territory assemblies under the vision “one nation, one election” were introduced in the Lok Sabha, on December 17 and got referred to the Joint Parliamentary Committee on December 20.

The first Bill is on the simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies while the second is on aligning the elections for assemblies in Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, and Puducherry.