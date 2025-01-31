First GBS case in Telangana reported

In the first case of Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) reported in Telangana, a 25-year-old woman from Siddipet has been admitted to a private hospital here with similar symptoms. The woman has been put on a ventilator support system after she was diagnosed with GBS. Her doctors said that the patient has no history of traveling to Pune nor does anyone in her family have a history of this condition.

GBS is typically a post-infection syndrome, occurring two to six weeks after a person has a viral or bacterial infection when his immunity system is compromised.It is a rare disorder in which the immune system mistakenly attacks the peripheral nerves. There has been an outbreak of GBS in Pune, probably caused by contaminated water. The young woman from Siddipet was admitted to another hospital before being brought to KIMS, Secunderabad after her condition worsened.

