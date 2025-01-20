First draft of India’s history came through colonisers’ distorted perspective: Dhankhar

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday said the first draft of the country’s history came through colonisers’ distorted perspective. He said it was a travesty that the ignorant were trying to make us aware of inclusivity by their narrow-minded approach.

He was speaking after laying the foundation stone for the Nandlal Nuwal Centre of Indology at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan here.

Highlighting the interconnectedness of Indian knowledge, Dhankhar remarked, “We are not a country in isolation. We take the whole world as one.”

He lauded Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan and its founder K M Munshi for their unwavering commitment to promoting Indian culture and knowledge systems, especially during times when Western ideas dominated. He noted Munshi’s dedication to India’s heritage, which was exemplified in projects like Somnath.

The vice president asserted that the philosophical schools of Vedanta, Jainism, Buddhism and others have always encouraged dialogue and co-existence — the principles that hold immense value in today’s polarised world.

It was time now to ensure India’s heritage blossoms and thrives and there could not be a more opportune time, he noted while urging the youth to take pride in India’s mathematical contributions.

The Vice President stressed the significance of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s efforts to keep Indology alive through its work in classical language preservation and the unity of Indian heritage. Concluding his address, he urged a renewed dedication to Indology’s principles to achieve the vision of a developed India by 2047

“We have to unshackle ourselves from colonial legacy and mindset,” he said.

Dhankhar also said that while thousands contributed to the freedom struggle, only a few were promoted. Even post-Independence, this was allowed to take root. This disrupted the organic evolution of our knowledge system, he said.

