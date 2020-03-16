Uttarakhand is on high alert after the first case of novel coronavirus was found positive in Dehradun. An Indian Forest Service trainee at Indira Gandhi National Forest Academy, who had recently returned from Spain, was found affected by Covid-19. With the development, the Forest Research Institute campus in Dehradun was closed for visitors from Monday and this will remain effective till 31 March.

A large number of visitors daily tour the Forest Research Institute (FRI) to get an insight into the forestry history of India. The lush green lawns, museums and heritage buildings of the institute attract tourists from far and near. A major portion of the shooting of the popular Bollywood movie ‘Student of the Year’ took place at the FRI. The samples of other trainee officers, who recently returned from Spain, were sent for a test. The trainees are kept in isolation and under observation.

Uttarakhand government has declared coronavirus an epidemic and has closed schools, colleges, coaching institutes, and cinema halls till 31 March. Even all the programme for celebrating the three-year completion of the Trivendra Rawat government in Uttarakhand was cancelled owing to Covid-19. Most of the government hospitals have created isolation wards. A total of 337-bed cells have been created in different hospitals, private and government, for Coronavirus patients in the hill state.