First C-295 transport aircraft formally inducted into IAF

The first C-295 transport aircraft was formally inducted into the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Monday. This medium-lift tactical aircraft capable of taking off and landing from unprepared landing grounds will replace HS-748 Avro aircraft.

The formal induction of the first C-295 MW transport aircraft into the IAF was held at Air Force Station, Hindan in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The defence minister inaugurated the Bharat Drone Shakti 2023, a first-of-its-kind drone exhibition-cum-display followed by the formal induction of the first C-295 MW transport aircraft into the IAF. The ceremony consisted of a ‘Sarv Dharm Puja’ and a brief on the capabilities of the aircraft.

Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Road, Transport & Highways General (Dr) VK Singh (Retd), IAF chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, senior officers of the three services, Defence Attaches and officials from friendly foreign countries as well as representatives of the Indian industry attended the event.

Through a post on X (formerly Twitter), Rajnath Singh exuded confidence that the induction of C-295 will bolster the medium-lift tactical capability of the IAF. He termed the defence and aerospace sectors as the two important pillars for making India self-reliant in the coming years.

While the first 16 of the 56 contracted aircraft will be delivered to the IAF in a ‘fly-away’ condition, the remaining 40 will be manufactured in India by Tata Advanced Systems Limited at their facility in Vadodara. The first IAF squadron to be equipped with the aircraft, 11 Squadron (The Rhinos), is also based at Vadodara.

The two-day exhibition has been jointly organised by the IAF and the Drone Federation of India (DFI). The two-day event, which is being held on September 25 and 26, features over 75 drone start-ups from across the country.

The drones featured during the event can be employed for a variety of military and civil applications. By showcasing their capabilities through a series of aerial & statics demonstrations, the IAF and DFI seek to bolster the government’s initiative to make India a major drone hub by 2030.

During the event, the defence minister and the other dignitaries were also briefed on the latest in-house innovations of the IAF at an exhibition which featured projects such as a Hybrid Drone Detection System, an Al Engine for fault diagnosis, a Fly-By-Wire Tester, Stabilised Power Supply Trolleys, QR Code based Tool Crib management system and also modern teaching aids.